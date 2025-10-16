Russians complained about drone attacks in Volgograd and Saratov regions
Russians complained about drone attacks in Volgograd and Saratov regions

Source:  online.ua

During the night of October 16, air raid sirens were blaring in Saratov and air defense systems were operating. A substation was on fire in the Volgograd region.

Points of attention

  • Drone attacks in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia have caused fires and power outages, leading to chaos and concern among local residents.
  • Local residents in Saratov and Volgograd reported sightings of unidentified aircraft resembling UAVs in the sky, with air raid sirens blaring and explosions heard throughout the night.
  • The governor of the Volgograd region reported a 'massive attack' on energy facilities, with a power substation catching fire due to debris from an unknown drone.

Explosions heard in Saratov and Volgograd after drone attack

Air raid sirens and explosions were heard throughout the night of October 16 in Saratov, Russia. Air defenses were operating in the city.

Local residents wrote about unidentified aircraft, similar to UAVs, in the sky. The airport was closed.

It was also reported that some drones flew to the Samara region.

Videos of a fire at a cracker factory after a drone attack have appeared on public platforms.

The governor reported a "massive attack" on energy facilities in the Volgograd region.

According to him, as a result of the fall of debris from an unknown drone, a fire broke out at the Balashovskaya power substation. Several nearby settlements were left without electricity.

The substation provides transit electricity flows from the Volga Hydroelectric Power Plant to the Central Region of Russia, as well as electricity supply to consumers in the Novomykolaiv District of the Volgograd Region, the southeastern part of the Voronezh Region, and the western part of the Saratov Region.

The power supply to several settlements in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation was also disrupted after a nighttime drone attack.

The head of the neighboring Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, also reported a lack of electricity in the region's settlements after a drone attack "in a neighboring region."

Several settlements remain without electricity while emergency work begins after repelling a UAV attack in a neighboring region.

