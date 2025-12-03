The General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in the Tambov region and a number of important Russian facilities

An oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation and other important objects of the occupiers were hit. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The AFU struck several important objects on the territory of the Russia

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 3, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Dmitrievska oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation. The facility is involved in ensuring the needs of the Russian occupation army.

A target hit was recorded, followed by a fire at the facility — several oil product tanks were initially on fire. The results of the hits are being clarified.

In addition, a technical observation post on the MSP-4 offshore stationary platform in the Black Sea was hit. According to preliminary information, the occupants' UAV crew was destroyed and the surface radar on the Syvash self-elevating floating drilling rig was hit. Other results are being clarified.

It was also established that three reconnaissance and strike UAVs of the “Orion” type were destroyed during the attack on the Saki airfield (Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea) on November 27, 2025.

The cost of one such Russian drone is estimated at approximately $5 million. The aircraft has a wingspan of 16.3 m and can stay in the air for up to 24 hours.

At the same time, the damage to the Livny oil depot in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation on December 2 was confirmed, with the subsequent burning of two RV-5000 tanks as a result of being hit by attack UAVs.