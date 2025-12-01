New "bavovna". Explosions occurred at two Russian railway facilities — sources

Explosions occurred at critical Russian railway facilities on November 20 and 28, destroying fuel and lubricants warehouses and damaging the railway track. This made it impossible for freight trains to move, in particular for the logistical support of the Russian occupation army. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the Main Directorate of Military Intelligence.

Double “bavovna” on Russian railways: what is known

According to sources, on the afternoon of November 20, an explosion occurred on the railway tracks of the West Siberian Railway in the village of Baryshovo, Novosibirsk Region.

According to a source in the GUR, the explosion destroyed the railway track, which made it impossible for freight trains to pass and disrupted the enemy's logistical routes. Share

Another explosion occurred on November 28 at the Unecha junction station of the Moscow Railway (Bryansk branch) on the Bryansk-Gomel route.

This logistical route is used to transport fuel and military equipment to Belarus. The explosion hit a rail depot transporting fuel and military equipment — at least two fuel tankers — and damaged the railway track.

The DIU reported that, despite the traditional efforts of Russian special services to hide the consequences of the attacks, local residents are discussing the event on social networks and sharing rumors and impressions of the explosions.