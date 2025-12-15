SSU used drones to attack Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time — sources

Long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center have struck oil production platforms of Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft operating in the Caspian Sea for the third time in the past week. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the SSU.
Points of attention
- Strikes on Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea conducted by SBU drones cause serious damage and halt production processes.
- The attacks, reported by sources in the SSU, target Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft oil production platforms for the third time in a week.
This time, the platform at the Korchagin oil and gas condensate field was hit.
As a result of the attack by SBU drones, the facility's critical equipment was damaged, and production processes were halted.
On December 11 and 12, SBU drones already attacked the Filanovsky and Korchagin oil production platforms.
