SBU was able to arrest a ship of the Russian "shadow" fleet

On December 10, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that it had detained and arrested a foreign vessel in Odessa, which is part of the “shadow” fleet of the aggressor country. Moreover, it was indicated that it was the one that was illegally transporting Ukrainian agricultural products from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

A ship belonging to the Russian "shadow" fleet was arrested in Odessa

The SBU immediately drew attention to the fact that the owner of the ship is under NSDC sanctions.

By the time of his arrest, he had changed the name of the vessel and the formal beneficiaries in third countries many times to avoid restrictions.

This time, the dry cargo ship entered the port of Odessa under the flag of an African country to load a batch of steel pipes.

What is important to understand is that by February 24, 2022, the ship had called at the port of Sevastopol at least seven times, in particular, in January 2021, it exported almost 7 thousand tons of grain from there to North Africa.

The ship was seized with the captain and 16 other crew members on board, all citizens of several Middle Eastern countries. A search of the ship revealed voyage plans, pilot cards, cartographic materials, and radio communication logs with evidence of illegal entry into ports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Share

Photo: facebook.com/SecurSerUkraine

As noted by the SBU, after the arrest, the ship is planned to be transferred to the National Agency of Ukraine for the Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).