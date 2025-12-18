"Minus" MiG-31, SAM and radar — SSU drones hit Belbek airfield in Crimea

This night, long-range drones of the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center successfully practiced against Russian air defense components at the Belbek military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
SSU seizes hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Russian equipment at Belbek airfield
As a result of targeted hits on Ukrainian drones, the following were hit:
two Nebo-SVU long-range radar detection systems (the price of one is almost $60-100 million);
Radar 92N6, which is a component of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $30 million, export price is $60 million);
Pantsir-S2 anti-aircraft missile system (estimated price for the domestic market is $12 million, export price is $19 million);
MiG-31 aircraft with full ammunition (estimated price — $30–50 million, depending on the configuration and armament).
The SSU continues effective work to destroy air defense systems in Crimea, which cover important military and logistical facilities of the occupiers.
The elimination of the components of this echeloned system significantly weakens the enemy's defense and military capabilities in the Crimean direction.
