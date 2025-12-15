Watch: SSU and Navy use "Sub Sea Baby" drones to blow up Russian submarine "Varshavyanka"

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted another unique special operation and staged a sea "cotton" in the port of Novorossiysk. For the first time in history, underwater drones "Sub Sea Baby" blew up a Russian submarine of the class 636.3 "Varshavyanka" (according to NATO classification - Kilo). As a result of the explosion, the submarine suffered critical damage and was actually put out of action.

On board the submarine were four launchers of Kalibr cruise missiles, which the enemy uses to strike the territory of Ukraine.

This was a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU and the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

The cost of a Varshavyanka-class submarine is about $400 million. Given the international sanctions imposed, the construction of a similar submarine could currently cost up to $500 million.

This class of submarine is also known as the "Black Hole" due to the hull's ability to absorb sound and remain invisible to sonar.

As a reminder, the blown-up boat was forced to stay in the port of Novorossiysk due to successful special operations by the Sea Baby surface naval drones, which displaced Russian ships and submarines from the Sevastopol Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea.