The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has for the first time revealed the details of a special operation carried out to save the life of the commander of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” Denis White Rex Kapustin. In order to deceive the Russian special services and lure them out of $500 million, Ukrainian intelligence officers filmed a video of the “liquidation” of the leader of the RVC.

DIU showed how it deceived Russia again

To save the life of the commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and expose the enemy agent network, military intelligence officers conducted a complex multi-stage special operation, during which his death was staged, the RVC statement says.

To convince the Russian customers of the death of the RVC commander, Ukrainian intelligence officers decided to create a video recording of the operation of two strike drones.

The published footage shows how the first drone flew into the minibus carrying Denis Kapustin, and the second filmed the “aftermath of the impact” — a burning car.

The clients of the crime in the Russian special services believed the provided video and paid the Ukrainian intelligence officers an "order" — half a million dollars, which will significantly strengthen the combat capabilities of the DIU special forces.