DIU showed the process of "liquidation" of the commander of the RVC Denis Kapustin — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU showed the process of "liquidation" of the commander of the RVC Denis Kapustin — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU showed how it deceived Russia again
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has for the first time revealed the details of a special operation carried out to save the life of the commander of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” Denis White Rex Kapustin. In order to deceive the Russian special services and lure them out of $500 million, Ukrainian intelligence officers filmed a video of the “liquidation” of the leader of the RVC.

Points of attention

  • The DIU special forces conducted a multi-stage operation involving the use of strike drones to convincingly stage the death of Denis Kapustin.
  • This intriguing story sheds light on the complexities of modern military intelligence operations and the tactics employed to outsmart the enemy.

DIU showed how it deceived Russia again

To save the life of the commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and expose the enemy agent network, military intelligence officers conducted a complex multi-stage special operation, during which his death was staged, the RVC statement says.

To convince the Russian customers of the death of the RVC commander, Ukrainian intelligence officers decided to create a video recording of the operation of two strike drones.

The published footage shows how the first drone flew into the minibus carrying Denis Kapustin, and the second filmed the “aftermath of the impact” — a burning car.

The clients of the crime in the Russian special services believed the provided video and paid the Ukrainian intelligence officers an "order" — half a million dollars, which will significantly strengthen the combat capabilities of the DIU special forces.

To learn more about the position, ideology, and path of resistance of Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin and his warriors, watch the Online.UA documentary about the Russian Volunteer Corps:

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
RVC calls on the Russian opposition and the public to eliminate Putin's regime
It's time to destroy Putin's regime
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The commander of the RDK Kapustin is alive — how the DIU fooled the Russian special services
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kapustin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?