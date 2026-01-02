The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has for the first time revealed the details of a special operation carried out to save the life of the commander of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” Denis White Rex Kapustin. In order to deceive the Russian special services and lure them out of $500 million, Ukrainian intelligence officers filmed a video of the “liquidation” of the leader of the RVC.
Points of attention
- The DIU special forces conducted a multi-stage operation involving the use of strike drones to convincingly stage the death of Denis Kapustin.
- This intriguing story sheds light on the complexities of modern military intelligence operations and the tactics employed to outsmart the enemy.
DIU showed how it deceived Russia again
To convince the Russian customers of the death of the RVC commander, Ukrainian intelligence officers decided to create a video recording of the operation of two strike drones.
The published footage shows how the first drone flew into the minibus carrying Denis Kapustin, and the second filmed the “aftermath of the impact” — a burning car.
To learn more about the position, ideology, and path of resistance of Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin and his warriors, watch the Online.UA documentary about the Russian Volunteer Corps:
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-