“Welcome back!” - Kirill Budanov congratulated the commander of the RDK, Denis Kapustin, and the GUR team, which deceived the Russian special services.
Points of attention
- The DIU successfully rescued Commander Kapustin from Russian special services, revealing the perpetrators behind the assassination attempt.
- Commander Kapustin's life was saved through a complex special operation, exposing the individuals involved in the crime from the Russian secret services.
Kapustin's "murder": how the DIU fooled the Russian secret services
The murder of Denis Kapustin, commander of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” unit, which is fighting against Moscow as part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, was ordered by the special services of the aggressor state of Russia and allocated half a million dollars for the implementation of the crime.
The commander of the "Timur Special Unit" reported this during a report to the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov.
Kirill Budanov welcomed the commander of the RDK, Denis Kapustin, who also joined the report via video link.
Commander of the RDK Denis Kapustin, call sign White Rex, reported on his readiness to continue performing combat and special missions at the head of the unit.
My temporary absence did not affect the quality and success of the implementation of combat missions. I am ready to advance to the area of execution and continue to command the RDK unit.
The Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, thanked Timur and the team of military intelligence officers for the successful and excellent execution of the special operation.
