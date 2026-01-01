“Welcome back!” - Kirill Budanov congratulated the commander of the RDK, Denis Kapustin, and the GUR team, which deceived the Russian special services.

Kapustin's "murder": how the DIU fooled the Russian secret services

The murder of Denis Kapustin, commander of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” unit, which is fighting against Moscow as part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, was ordered by the special services of the aggressor state of Russia and allocated half a million dollars for the implementation of the crime.

As a result of a complex special operation of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which lasted for more than a month, the life of the commander of the RDK, Denis Kapustin, whom the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin considers a personal enemy, was saved, and a circle of individuals was also identified — the perpetrators of the crime in the Russian special services and the perpetrators. Share

The commander of the "Timur Special Unit" reported this during a report to the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov.

Our side also received the corresponding amount of funds allocated by the Russian special services for the implementation of this crime. As of now, the commander of the RDK is in the territory of Ukraine and is preparing to continue the implementation of the assigned tasks. Share

Kirill Budanov welcomed the commander of the RDK, Denis Kapustin, who also joined the report via video link.

First of all, Mr. Denis, I congratulate you on your return to life. It is always pleasant. I am glad that the funds received for ordering your liquidation went to help our fight. I wish all of us and you personally success. Kirill Budanov Head of the GUR

Commander of the RDK Denis Kapustin, call sign White Rex, reported on his readiness to continue performing combat and special missions at the head of the unit.

My temporary absence did not affect the quality and success of the implementation of combat missions. I am ready to advance to the area of execution and continue to command the RDK unit.

The Head of the Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, thanked Timur and the team of military intelligence officers for the successful and excellent execution of the special operation.