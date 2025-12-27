On the morning of December 27, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) reported the death on the battlefield of its commander Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin. This happened while performing a combat mission in the Zaporizhia direction.

Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin gave his life for Ukraine

Tonight, in the Zaporizhia direction of the front, while performing a combat mission, our commander, Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin, died heroically. According to preliminary data, the incident was caused by an FPV drone, the official statement of the Russian Volunteer Corps says.

In addition, it is indicated that all other details will be announced later — the details of the event are currently being established.

"We will definitely take revenge, Denis. Your cause lives on," the RVC fighters emphasized.

What is important to understand is that it was Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin who founded the Russian Volunteer Corps in Ukraine in 2022.

The RVC unites citizens of the Russian Federation who are fighting on the side of Ukraine and have been repelling the Russian occupiers directly on the battlefield for many years.

In March 2023, Denis "WhiteRex" Kapustin, together with other RDK fighters, conducted a raid in the Bryansk region, and in May they broke into the Belgorod region, together with the Legion of Freedom of Russia (LFR).