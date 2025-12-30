Tusk predicts a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes the Russia-Ukraine war could end within the next few weeks, after talks with other European leaders, Canada and NATO.

Tusk is currently optimistic

According to the head of the Polish government, recent events have given rise to hope that the war may end, and quite quickly.

Donald Tusk made it clear that this is "far from 100% certainty."

When I say peace is on the horizon, I'm talking about the coming weeks, not the coming months or years. By January, we will all have to come together... to make decisions about the future of Ukraine, about the future of this part of the world. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

He also emphasized that the security guarantees from the United States that Ukraine receives give reason to hope for a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

However, Tusk also added that for this, Volodymyr Zelensky's team will have to compromise on territorial issues.

By the way, according to the Ukrainian leader, the war may end in 2026, because otherwise Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have to declare mobilization, and he does not want that.