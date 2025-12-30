Tusk predicts a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Tusk predicts a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine

Tusk is currently optimistic
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes the Russia-Ukraine war could end within the next few weeks, after talks with other European leaders, Canada and NATO.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky suggests a potential compromise involving the creation of a free economic zone in the Donetsk region with special rules.
  • The timeline for the potential end of the war remains uncertain, with perspectives ranging from weeks to 2026, depending on diplomatic efforts and compromises.

Tusk is currently optimistic

According to the head of the Polish government, recent events have given rise to hope that the war may end, and quite quickly.

Donald Tusk made it clear that this is "far from 100% certainty."

When I say peace is on the horizon, I'm talking about the coming weeks, not the coming months or years. By January, we will all have to come together... to make decisions about the future of Ukraine, about the future of this part of the world.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

He also emphasized that the security guarantees from the United States that Ukraine receives give reason to hope for a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

However, Tusk also added that for this, Volodymyr Zelensky's team will have to compromise on territorial issues.

By the way, according to the Ukrainian leader, the war may end in 2026, because otherwise Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have to declare mobilization, and he does not want that.

Against this background, Zelenskyy stated that a real compromise on the issue of territories could be the creation of a free economic zone in the Donetsk region with special rules.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin effectively admitted there was no evidence of an "attack" on Putin's residence
The Kremlin cannot provide any evidence after its loud statements
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin ordered a meeting of Russian reservists — what's happening
Putin calls Russian reservists to “gatherings”
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Mandatory evacuation of a number of settlements has been announced in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions
Evacuation in the Dnipropetrovsk region - what is important to know

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?