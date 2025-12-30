Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began to argue that the aggressor country of Russia should not provide evidence of an "attack" on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In doing so, he admitted that Moscow simply does not have any evidence.

The Kremlin cannot provide any evidence after its loud statements

Putin's henchman made a statement on this matter to Russian propagandists.

As it turned out, Dmitry Peskov is outraged by the fact that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to deny a new lie from official Moscow.

Moreover, the Kremlin spokesman is furious that most Western media outlets have come to Ukraine's defense amid this high-profile scandal.

They are starting to spread the topic that, supposedly, this did not happen. But this is an absolutely crazy statement. I don’t think that there should be any evidence here if such a massive drone raid is being carried out, which, thanks to the clearly coordinated work of the air defense, were shot down, were neutralized… As for the wreckage, then… naturally, this is a topic for our military,” Dmitry Peskov began to publicly justify himself. Share

What is important to understand is that on December 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry spread a cynical lie that Ukraine had struck the residence of dictator Vladimir Putin on Monday night.

Official Moscow also threatened that the Kremlin would change its "negotiating position" because of this.

Moreover, the Russian authorities added that they had chosen the targets in Ukraine for retaliatory strikes and the time of their strikes.