Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began to argue that the aggressor country of Russia should not provide evidence of an "attack" on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In doing so, he admitted that Moscow simply does not have any evidence.
Points of attention
- The lack of evidence and conflicting narratives highlight the intricate diplomatic and military strategies at play, intensifying the already volatile situation between Russia and Ukraine.
- The involvement of Western media in siding with Ukraine and the ongoing denials from the Kremlin spokesperson add layers of complexity to the unfolding story.
The Kremlin cannot provide any evidence after its loud statements
Putin's henchman made a statement on this matter to Russian propagandists.
As it turned out, Dmitry Peskov is outraged by the fact that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to deny a new lie from official Moscow.
Moreover, the Kremlin spokesman is furious that most Western media outlets have come to Ukraine's defense amid this high-profile scandal.
What is important to understand is that on December 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry spread a cynical lie that Ukraine had struck the residence of dictator Vladimir Putin on Monday night.
Official Moscow also threatened that the Kremlin would change its "negotiating position" because of this.
Moreover, the Russian authorities added that they had chosen the targets in Ukraine for retaliatory strikes and the time of their strikes.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, in this way Putin is looking for an excuse to strike at Ukrainian state buildings and disrupt peace talks.
