Syrskyi identified the main task for the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that at this stage the key task of the Ukrainian army is to develop and strengthen the UAV interceptor line to repel massive Russian attacks.

Syrsky announced his new decision

The Commander-in-Chief draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country does not abandon its plans to seize Ukrainian territories.

To this end, the enemy is intensifying air attacks on the country's civilians in order to break their resistance and will.

Despite the fact that air defense neutralizes most air attack vehicles every day, this area needs to be significantly strengthened right now.

That is why at this stage the priority is to increase the number of UAV interceptors, ground stations, and radar facilities, as well as to increase the volume and quality of crew training.

Our key task at this stage is to strengthen the UAV interceptor sector, increase the number of relevant drones, ground stations and radars, and increase the volume and quality of crew training. This project has been underway for a long time and has my full support. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the commander-in-chief, interception lines are being created within the echeloned system, at a certain distance from large cities.