Syrskyi identified the main task for the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that at this stage the key task of the Ukrainian army is to develop and strengthen the UAV interceptor line to repel massive Russian attacks.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian army aims to boost the effectiveness of UAV interceptors and improve crew training to better neutralize air attacks and protect civilians.
- Efforts are underway to amplify the volume and quality of both equipment and personnel in the UAV interceptor sector, ensuring a robust defense strategy against aggressors.
Syrsky announced his new decision
The Commander-in-Chief draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country does not abandon its plans to seize Ukrainian territories.
To this end, the enemy is intensifying air attacks on the country's civilians in order to break their resistance and will.
Despite the fact that air defense neutralizes most air attack vehicles every day, this area needs to be significantly strengthened right now.
That is why at this stage the priority is to increase the number of UAV interceptors, ground stations, and radar facilities, as well as to increase the volume and quality of crew training.
According to the commander-in-chief, interception lines are being created within the echeloned system, at a certain distance from large cities.
Moreover, it is indicated that the number of applications of UAV interceptors and their effectiveness are gradually increasing.
