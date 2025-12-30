SBS hit the launch site of attack drones at Donetsk airport

Ukrainian unmanned systems forces struck a storage, equipment, and launch preparation site for attack UAVs at Donetsk airport. Moreover, the SBS struck an enemy anti-aircraft missile depot near Mangush.
Points of attention
- The collaboration between reconnaissance forces and the deep-strike center of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group led to the successful destruction of enemy logistics hubs and maintenance points.
- The recent night operations on December 30 showcase the effectiveness and capabilities of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces in combat situations.
“Magyar” told about new successes of SBS
The statement on this occasion was made by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.
According to him, the operation was planned by the reconnaissance command forces of the 414th “Birds of the Magyar” formation of the SBS together with the newly created deep-strike center of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group.
This time, Ukrainian drones successfully destroyed
Geran/Shahed logistics hub;
Geran/Shahed and Gerbera pre-flight preparation and maintenance point;
central warhead storage for the Geran/Shahed UAV;
storage warehouse of the Gerbera Air Defense Company;
a point of concentration of enemy personnel and technical personnel carrying out training and technical pre-launch maintenance of Geran/Shahed and Gerber UAVs;
