SBS hit the launch site of attack drones at Donetsk airport
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SBS hit the launch site of attack drones at Donetsk airport

Forces of unmanned systems
“Magyar” told about new successes of SBS
Читати українською

Ukrainian unmanned systems forces struck a storage, equipment, and launch preparation site for attack UAVs at Donetsk airport. Moreover, the SBS struck an enemy anti-aircraft missile depot near Mangush.

Points of attention

  • The collaboration between reconnaissance forces and the deep-strike center of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group led to the successful destruction of enemy logistics hubs and maintenance points.
  • The recent night operations on December 30 showcase the effectiveness and capabilities of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces in combat situations.

“Magyar” told about new successes of SBS

The statement on this occasion was made by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.

Birds of the 1st SBS OC inflicted massive damage on the Shahed/Geran storage, equipment, and launch preparation den in the DAP (Donetsk, TOT) on the night of December 30.

Robert "Magyar" Brody.

Robert "Magyar" Brody.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, the operation was planned by the reconnaissance command forces of the 414th “Birds of the Magyar” formation of the SBS together with the newly created deep-strike center of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group.

This time, Ukrainian drones successfully destroyed

  • Geran/Shahed logistics hub;

  • Geran/Shahed and Gerbera pre-flight preparation and maintenance point;

  • central warhead storage for the Geran/Shahed UAV;

  • storage warehouse of the Gerbera Air Defense Company;

  • a point of concentration of enemy personnel and technical personnel carrying out training and technical pre-launch maintenance of Geran/Shahed and Gerber UAVs;

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy named the main problem of the new peace plan
Zelenskyy named the main problem of the new peace plan
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The size of the Russian army has stopped growing for the first time — what does this mean?
The Russian army has problems with the number of manpower
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russia showed the deployment of "Oreshnik" in Belarus
Kremlin flaunts deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?