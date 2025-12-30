Ukrainian unmanned systems forces struck a storage, equipment, and launch preparation site for attack UAVs at Donetsk airport. Moreover, the SBS struck an enemy anti-aircraft missile depot near Mangush.

“Magyar” told about new successes of SBS

The statement on this occasion was made by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.

Birds of the 1st SBS OC inflicted massive damage on the Shahed/Geran storage, equipment, and launch preparation den in the DAP (Donetsk, TOT) on the night of December 30. Robert "Magyar" Brody. Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, the operation was planned by the reconnaissance command forces of the 414th “Birds of the Magyar” formation of the SBS together with the newly created deep-strike center of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group.

