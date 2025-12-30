The size of the Russian army has stopped growing for the first time — what does this mean?

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the size of the Russian army stopped growing for the first time in 2025. In fact, this means that dictator Vladimir Putin will have to declare a general mobilization if he does not want to lose the war in 2026.

The Russian army has problems with the number of manpower

In a new interview with Fox News, Zelensky officially confirmed that the number of losses in the enemy army has equaled the number of mobilized troops.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the war may end in 2026, otherwise Putin will have to carry out a general mobilization.

The main problem for the Kremlin is that the dictator is afraid of the Russian reaction to this decision.

Against this background, Zelensky warned that the worst path for Ukraine is to withdraw from the Donetsk region.

According to the president, these are very serious risks for the entire country.

We can't just give up our territories. There are people living there — about 300,000 people. We can't lose these people. We can't leave because hundreds of thousands have been injured there and tens of thousands have died. Besides, our army is there. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state also added that the only option for rebuilding Ukraine with the participation of the Russian Federation is financial compensation.