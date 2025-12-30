Ukraine's air defense neutralized 53 targets during a new Russian attack

During the night of December 29-30, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Voronezh region, as well as 60 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time the enemy attack began around 6:00 PM on December 29.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 40 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed one ballistic missile and 52 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

In addition, a ballistic missile and 8 strike UAVs were hit at 5 locations.