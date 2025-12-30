Ukraine's air defense neutralized 53 targets during a new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the night of December 29-30, the Russian occupiers carried out an air attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Voronezh region, as well as 60 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.

  • The air battle took place in the north, south, and east of Ukraine, emphasizing the ongoing threat of Russian aggression.
  • Ukrainian defenders continue to stand resilient in protecting their airspace and call for unity in the face of escalating attacks.

This time the enemy attack began around 6:00 PM on December 29.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 40 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed one ballistic missile and 52 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

In addition, a ballistic missile and 8 strike UAVs were hit at 5 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

