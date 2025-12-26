Russia almost doubled its liquefied gas exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan

In January-November 2025, Russia almost doubled its exports of liquefied gas to the former Soviet republics of Central Asia and Afghanistan, reaching 1.016 million metric tons.

Russia redirects LNG to Central Asia and Afghanistan

This was told to Reuters by industry sources.

Moscow has been forced to redirect supplies of LNG (propane and butane) from Europe, which in December 2024 imposed restrictions on imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia due to the war in Ukraine. Liquefied natural gas is mainly used as fuel for cars, for heating and for the production of other petrochemical products.

Sources said supplies to Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan now account for about 36% of total LNG exports from Russia, up 19% from 2024.

Afghanistan is the largest buyer of Russian LNG in the region. In July, Russia accepted the credentials of a new Afghan ambassador, becoming the first country to recognize the Taliban government in that country.

According to sources, supplies of Russian liquefied gas to Afghanistan, including from the joint venture with Kazakhstan Kazrosgaz, increased 1.5 times in the first 11 months of the year, to 418 thousand tons.