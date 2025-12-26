Russia almost doubled its liquefied gas exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russia almost doubled its liquefied gas exports to Central Asia and Afghanistan

LNG
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

In January-November 2025, Russia almost doubled its exports of liquefied gas to the former Soviet republics of Central Asia and Afghanistan, reaching 1.016 million metric tons.

Points of attention

  • Moscow was forced to redirect supplies of LNG (propane and butane) from Europe.
  • Supplies to Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan now account for about 36% of total LNG exports from Russia.

Russia redirects LNG to Central Asia and Afghanistan

This was told to Reuters by industry sources.

Moscow has been forced to redirect supplies of LNG (propane and butane) from Europe, which in December 2024 imposed restrictions on imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia due to the war in Ukraine. Liquefied natural gas is mainly used as fuel for cars, for heating and for the production of other petrochemical products.

Sources said supplies to Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan now account for about 36% of total LNG exports from Russia, up 19% from 2024.

Afghanistan is the largest buyer of Russian LNG in the region. In July, Russia accepted the credentials of a new Afghan ambassador, becoming the first country to recognize the Taliban government in that country.

According to sources, supplies of Russian liquefied gas to Afghanistan, including from the joint venture with Kazakhstan Kazrosgaz, increased 1.5 times in the first 11 months of the year, to 418 thousand tons.

Traders said Russian liquefied gas supplies to Afghanistan had increased in part due to reduced supplies from Iran, which the US has imposed sanctions on.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Instead of Russian energy resources, Poland will supply Slovakia with American gas
Poland
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. What Russia has planned and how China is reacting
"Power of Siberia 2" is under construction
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is panicking over Europe's refusal of Russian oil and gas
Putin's team is scared by Europe's decision

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?