Putin is panicking over Europe's refusal of Russian oil and gas
Putin's team is scared by Europe's decision
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has decided to publicly threaten the European Union with dire consequences if it completely abandons fossil fuels from Russia.

  • The standoff between Russia and Europe over fossil fuel dependence highlights the complex dynamics of global energy markets and political tensions.
  • The implications of Europe's rejection of Russian fossil fuels could have far-reaching effects on both regional economies and global energy security.

Russian propagandists called on Dmitry Peskov to respond to Ursula von der Leyen's statement.

The latter recently made it clear that Europe is entering a new era in which it will finally gain independence from Russian oil.

The Kremlin spokesman decided not to hide his irritation and began to scare the EU with the serious consequences of this decision.

According to Putin's representative, Europe will depend on gas, which is more expensive, and sometimes much more expensive, than Russian gas.

Europe is thus dooming itself to much more expensive energy sources, which will inevitably lead to consequences for the European economy and a decrease in Europe's competitiveness. This will only accelerate the process that has been underway in recent years of the European economy losing its leading potential.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

As mentioned earlier, on December 2, the Council of the European Union and representatives of the European Parliament were finally able to reach a preliminary agreement on the gradual phasing out of Russian gas imports.

What is important to understand is that this should happen by the end of 2027.

