Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has decided to publicly threaten the European Union with dire consequences if it completely abandons fossil fuels from Russia.
Points of attention
- The standoff between Russia and Europe over fossil fuel dependence highlights the complex dynamics of global energy markets and political tensions.
- The implications of Europe's rejection of Russian fossil fuels could have far-reaching effects on both regional economies and global energy security.
Putin's team is scared by Europe's decision
Russian propagandists called on Dmitry Peskov to respond to Ursula von der Leyen's statement.
The latter recently made it clear that Europe is entering a new era in which it will finally gain independence from Russian oil.
The Kremlin spokesman decided not to hide his irritation and began to scare the EU with the serious consequences of this decision.
According to Putin's representative, Europe will depend on gas, which is more expensive, and sometimes much more expensive, than Russian gas.
As mentioned earlier, on December 2, the Council of the European Union and representatives of the European Parliament were finally able to reach a preliminary agreement on the gradual phasing out of Russian gas imports.
What is important to understand is that this should happen by the end of 2027.
