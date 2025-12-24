Free economic zone in Donetsk region — how will it work?
Free economic zone in Donetsk region — how will it work?

Zelensky explained how the free economic zone in the Donetsk region will work
Source:  Public

As explained by the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, the creation of a free economic zone in the Donetsk region is exactly the scenario that both Ukraine and Russia could potentially agree to. In fact, we are talking about an alternative to the proposals of Kyiv and Moscow from the United States.

Points of attention

  • It is very important to involve international forces that will guarantee order and security in the specified area.
  • Only a referendum can determine whether Ukrainians agree to implement such an option.

Zelensky explained how the free economic zone in the Donetsk region will work

What is important to understand is that the Kremlin is still seeking the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Defense Forces from the Donetsk region, but Kyiv is not going to comply with Putin's cynical demand.

That is why Donald Trump's team is proposing an alternative scenario — a free economic zone.

We believe that a free economic zone is a potential opportunity for a sovereign state to choose such a path.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, his team defends the wording "potential economic zones", because as of today, there are two options for territorial agreements that could be recorded in a peace agreement.

The first scenario is to fix the line of combat contact as it appeared at the time the agreement was adopted.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, if the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army remain where they are currently, there is a high probability of reaching an agreement.

That's why it says "potential zones." But if we don't agree that "we stand where we stand," there are two options. Either the war will continue, or we will have to decide something with all the potential economic zones," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine also officially confirmed that one “small but necessary” economic zone will be in the city of Energodar, which will be demilitarized.

Moreover, a second free economic zone will appear in part of the Donetsk region: its creation will be discussed once Ukraine is provided with security guarantees. This provision will be enshrined in a separate agreement between Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation.

Here is Donbas, here is our part there — 25%, here is the part temporarily occupied by the Russians. If we create a free economic zone here, it actually provides for a demilitarized zone, that is, heavy forces are removed from here to a distance of 40 kilometers, but it can be 5, 10, or 40 kilometers. If we have two cities — Kramatorsk and Sloviansk — this is a free economic zone, then the Russians must take a step back with their troops, respectively, by 5 or 10 or 40 kilometers. The part from where our troops withdrew — here is our administration and our police. And now, where they are — their forces are located.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State also recalled that Russia has broken its promises many times in the past.

That is why it is extremely important to involve international forces that will guarantee order and security there.

If we reach the potential free economic zone of Donbas, then we explain that, according to Ukrainian legislation, we cannot do this. Even potentially. That is, if this is the case, then it is a question of some special format, and therefore a special solution. That is, only a referendum can determine whether people agree to such a path, if the proposal for Ukraine is exactly this — either this or war.

