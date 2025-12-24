Pope shames Putin after refusing Christmas truce

Pope Leo has openly admitted that he feels "great sadness" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not agreed to a proposal for a Christmas truce in the war with Ukraine, which has been going on for almost four years.
Points of attention
- The pontiff still harbors hope that Putin will change his decision at the last moment.
- The Kremlin came up with an absurd excuse to reject the proposal for a Christmas truce.
Pope saddened by Putin's cynical decision
The pontiff made a statement on this matter to journalists near his residence in Castel Gandolfo.
Against this background, he once again called on "people of good will" to respect at least Christmas as a day of peace.
As mentioned earlier, the Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, recently publicly rejected German leader Friedrich Merz's call for a possible truce in the war for Christmas.
