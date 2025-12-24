Pope shames Putin after refusing Christmas truce

Pope Leo has openly admitted that he feels "great sadness" that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not agreed to a proposal for a Christmas truce in the war with Ukraine, which has been going on for almost four years.

Pope saddened by Putin's cynical decision

The pontiff made a statement on this matter to journalists near his residence in Castel Gandolfo.

Among the things that cause me great sadness is that, by all accounts, Russia has refused the request for a ceasefire. Lion Pope

Against this background, he once again called on "people of good will" to respect at least Christmas as a day of peace.

"Maybe they will listen to us and at least for 24 hours there will be peace throughout the world," the pontiff shared his expectations. Share

As mentioned earlier, the Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, recently publicly rejected German leader Friedrich Merz's call for a possible truce in the war for Christmas.