How many more years can Putin fight with Ukraine — analysts' calculation

According to CNN, the aggressor country Russia is already feeling the negative consequences of the war against Ukraine - the Russian economy is suffering first of all. Despite this, dictator Vladimir Putin still has the resources for 3-5 years of active hostilities.

Putin can fight for a long time

Maria Snegova, a senior fellow for Russia and Eurasia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), made a prediction on this matter:

If you look at the economy itself, it will not be the last straw that will overwhelm the enemy's cup. It is not a catastrophe. It can be controlled. Share

She also predicted that the economic situation in Russia gives Putin the opportunity to continue the war against Ukraine for at least another 3-5 years.

According to Snegovaya, it is currently difficult to understand what will happen next.

The expert drew attention to the fact that Western sanctions did not discourage the dictator from wanting to fight, although they should have done so.

There is only one conclusion to draw from this - they were too weak and insufficient.