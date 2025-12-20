"A real tool for protection." Zelenskyy signed an important agreement with Portugal
Ukraine
"A real tool for protection." Zelenskyy signed an important agreement with Portugal

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine and Portugal will jointly produce naval drones
On December 20, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro signed an agreement on partnership in the production of maritime drones.

  • The agreement reinforces the commitment to enhancing security measures and defense capabilities in Europe.
  • The contribution of Portugal to Ukraine's defense programs, such as the PURL program, demonstrates a strong support for Ukrainian security.

Today, there is a joint statement from Ukraine and Portugal on establishing a partnership for the production of naval drones. It was signed together with the Prime Minister of Portugal, who is on his first visit to Ukraine today.

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that as of today, this is one of the most promising areas in defense work today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that concrete results would soon be available.

And in all parts of our Europe, there must be enough strength to counter any threats, and modern drones are a real tool of protection.

The Ukrainian leader publicly expressed gratitude to Portugal for its contribution to the PURL program — it is it that allows Ukraine to purchase American weapons.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that official Lisbon also supported a joint European decision on a financial security guarantee for Ukraine for the coming years.

90 billion euros for Ukraine is very tangible. Thank you Luis Montenegro for this visit. Thank you Portugal for the respect and support for the Ukrainian community. And I would like to separately note the contribution to the restoration of our educational infrastructure — Ukrainian schools in Chernihiv and Cherkasy. Thank you, Portugal.

