"A real tool for protection." Zelenskyy signed an important agreement with Portugal

On December 20, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro signed an agreement on partnership in the production of maritime drones.

Ukraine and Portugal will jointly produce naval drones

Today, there is a joint statement from Ukraine and Portugal on establishing a partnership for the production of naval drones. It was signed together with the Prime Minister of Portugal, who is on his first visit to Ukraine today. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that as of today, this is one of the most promising areas in defense work today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that concrete results would soon be available.

And in all parts of our Europe, there must be enough strength to counter any threats, and modern drones are a real tool of protection. Share

The Ukrainian leader publicly expressed gratitude to Portugal for its contribution to the PURL program — it is it that allows Ukraine to purchase American weapons.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that official Lisbon also supported a joint European decision on a financial security guarantee for Ukraine for the coming years.