"A real tool for protection." Zelenskyy signed an important agreement with Portugal

On December 20, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro signed an agreement on partnership in the production of maritime drones.
Points of attention
- The agreement reinforces the commitment to enhancing security measures and defense capabilities in Europe.
- The contribution of Portugal to Ukraine's defense programs, such as the PURL program, demonstrates a strong support for Ukrainian security.
Ukraine and Portugal will jointly produce naval drones
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that as of today, this is one of the most promising areas in defense work today.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that concrete results would soon be available.
The Ukrainian leader publicly expressed gratitude to Portugal for its contribution to the PURL program — it is it that allows Ukraine to purchase American weapons.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that official Lisbon also supported a joint European decision on a financial security guarantee for Ukraine for the coming years.
