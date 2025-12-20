"An Unprecedented Strike." British Intelligence Delighted with New SBU Operation

The UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence has conducted a detailed analysis of the consequences of the drone strike on the Russian port of Novorossiysk. This involved the blowing up of an enemy Varshavyanka-class submarine, which was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The operation breaking through Novorossiysk's defenses demonstrates Ukraine's proficiency in utilizing unmanned systems in military actions.
- This unprecedented SBU operation could have far-reaching implications for the confidence of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's protection measures, as per British intelligence.
British intelligence analyzed a new SBU operation
As previously mentioned, on the night of December 15, the SBU carried out an "unprecedented strike with an unmanned underwater vehicle" on a Russian Varshavyanka-class submarine.
The successful operation was carried out at the naval base in Novorossiysk in the eastern Black Sea.
In addition, it is noted that as of December 18, the affected submarine was still in port.
As for the other enemy ships, they dispersed from the Novorossiysk naval base to prevent even greater losses.
According to British intelligence, this SBU operation could significantly undermine the confidence of the Russian military leadership in the measures taken to protect the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
