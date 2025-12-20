"An Unprecedented Strike." British Intelligence Delighted with New SBU Operation

The UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence has conducted a detailed analysis of the consequences of the drone strike on the Russian port of Novorossiysk. This involved the blowing up of an enemy Varshavyanka-class submarine, which was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.

As previously mentioned, on the night of December 15, the SBU carried out an "unprecedented strike with an unmanned underwater vehicle" on a Russian Varshavyanka-class submarine.

The successful operation was carried out at the naval base in Novorossiysk in the eastern Black Sea.

The strike, carried out by a Sub Sea Baby drone, likely caused significant damage to the submarine, leaving it unable to navigate or carry out its missions on its own. The submarine is a platform capable of carrying the Kalibr missile, which has been used to strike targets in Ukraine, according to a British intelligence analysis.

In addition, it is noted that as of December 18, the affected submarine was still in port.

As for the other enemy ships, they dispersed from the Novorossiysk naval base to prevent even greater losses.

Ukraine's successful strike, which broke through Novorossiysk's multi-layered defenses, clearly demonstrates the rapid development of the skills and capabilities of Ukraine's naval forces, in particular in the use of unmanned systems, the UK Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

According to British intelligence, this SBU operation could significantly undermine the confidence of the Russian military leadership in the measures taken to protect the Russian Black Sea Fleet.