"War is inevitable." NATO is covered in a wave of panic over Putin's plans
"War is inevitable." NATO is covered in a wave of panic over Putin's plans

Europe could be engulfed by an even larger war
Source:  Financial Times

The Financial Times editorial team has carefully analyzed the situation on the international stage and has come to the conclusion that a Russian invasion of one of the NATO member states is becoming increasingly likely. The Alliance is aware of this, so it is preparing for the worst-case scenarios. According to many representatives of the bloc, “war is inevitable.”

Points of attention

  • US President Trump's pro-Russian stance has left Europe strategically isolated in its confrontation with Putin, raising concerns about the Alliance's preparedness.
  • Despite Putin's rhetoric, expert opinions suggest he may not be prepared for a war with NATO and caution against rushing into the belief of war inevitability.

Europe could be engulfed by an even larger war

A statement on this occasion was made by Hannah Notte, Director of the Eurasian Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

In her opinion, regardless of the outcome of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Europe will soon feel Putin's terror.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not even hide that he plans to push back NATO's borders and also destroy the European security architecture.

Moreover, the head of the Kremlin is increasingly saying that if Europe starts a war, the Russian Federation is ready for it.

One of the main problems is that Europe may find itself strategically isolated in its confrontation with Putin, as US President Donald Trump has dramatically changed course and has actually begun to take a pro-Russian position.

After Europe was wrong in its belief that Russia would not invade Ukraine in February 2022, some Europeans now seem to be going overboard in convincing themselves and others that war (between Russia and Europe — ed.) is inevitable.

Against this background, the expert called on the Alliance to evaluate not only Putin's statements, but his real capabilities and resources.

According to Notte, the dictator is not actually ready for war with NATO and will not start one.

