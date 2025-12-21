According to Polish leader Karol Nawrocki, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Warsaw is bad news for Russia and dictator Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine and Poland are strengthening their relations

President Zelensky's visit to Warsaw is good news for Poland, for Warsaw, for Kyiv, for our entire region, but bad news for Moscow and the entire Russian Federation. Karol Navrotsky President of Poland

According to him, this is also evidence that in strategic issues of cooperation and security, Poland and Ukraine still stand firmly side by side.

Responding to the Kremlin's provocations, the Polish leader emphasized that hybrid actions are constantly taking place.

First of all, we are talking about violations of airspace and attacks on Polish infrastructure with the help of Russian agents.

"We feel this in Poland and throughout Europe," admitted Karol Nawrocki.

He once again drew attention to the fact that official Warsaw supports sanctions against Russia, the transfer of frozen Russian assets, as well as diplomatic pressure on the aggressor country.