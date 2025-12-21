"Bad news for Russia." Navrotsky issued a warning to Putin

According to Polish leader Karol Nawrocki, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Warsaw is bad news for Russia and dictator Vladimir Putin.
- Zelensky and Navrotsky did not let Putin divide Ukraine and Poland.
- Kyiv and Warsaw will strengthen their cooperation to deter Russia.
Ukraine and Poland are strengthening their relations
According to him, this is also evidence that in strategic issues of cooperation and security, Poland and Ukraine still stand firmly side by side.
Responding to the Kremlin's provocations, the Polish leader emphasized that hybrid actions are constantly taking place.
First of all, we are talking about violations of airspace and attacks on Polish infrastructure with the help of Russian agents.
He once again drew attention to the fact that official Warsaw supports sanctions against Russia, the transfer of frozen Russian assets, as well as diplomatic pressure on the aggressor country.
