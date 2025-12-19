Polish leader Karol Nawrocki officially confirmed that he does not rule out the possibility of "resolving the issue" of providing Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters.

Ukraine may receive MiG-29

According to the Polish President, the exchange of MiG-29 fighters for anti-drone systems does not contradict the policy of official Warsaw.

So, after resolving the formal issues, I think this issue will be resolved," Karol Navrotsky emphasized. Share

Against this background, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why the Armed Forces of Ukraine actually needed Soviet-style fighters.

He drew attention to the fact that in Ukraine, every pilot is a big deficit.

And the training and education of a pilot takes years. And the issue is not that we don't have F-16s — you take an experienced pilot from the battlefield and send him abroad, spend a year, about eight months, about a year and a half for this pilot to return to the F-16. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the difference between the F-16 and the MiG-29 for Ukraine is only "not to lose our pilot."