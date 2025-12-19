MiG-29 for Ukraine. Navrotskyi voiced his position
Ukraine may receive MiG-29
Polish leader Karol Nawrocki officially confirmed that he does not rule out the possibility of "resolving the issue" of providing Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters.

Points of attention

  • The emphasis on not losing skilled pilots underscores the operational advantages of utilizing Soviet-style fighters like the MiG-29 in Ukraine's defense strategy.
  • The potential acquisition of MiG-29 fighters by Ukraine signifies a strategic shift towards enhancing its military capabilities and ensuring the readiness of its fighter pilot force.

According to the Polish President, the exchange of MiG-29 fighters for anti-drone systems does not contradict the policy of official Warsaw.

So, after resolving the formal issues, I think this issue will be resolved," Karol Navrotsky emphasized.

Against this background, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why the Armed Forces of Ukraine actually needed Soviet-style fighters.

He drew attention to the fact that in Ukraine, every pilot is a big deficit.

And the training and education of a pilot takes years. And the issue is not that we don't have F-16s — you take an experienced pilot from the battlefield and send him abroad, spend a year, about eight months, about a year and a half for this pilot to return to the F-16.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the difference between the F-16 and the MiG-29 for Ukraine is only "not to lose our pilot."

