Polish leader Karol Nawrocki officially confirmed that he does not rule out the possibility of "resolving the issue" of providing Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters.
Points of attention
- The emphasis on not losing skilled pilots underscores the operational advantages of utilizing Soviet-style fighters like the MiG-29 in Ukraine's defense strategy.
- The potential acquisition of MiG-29 fighters by Ukraine signifies a strategic shift towards enhancing its military capabilities and ensuring the readiness of its fighter pilot force.
Ukraine may receive MiG-29
According to the Polish President, the exchange of MiG-29 fighters for anti-drone systems does not contradict the policy of official Warsaw.
Against this background, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why the Armed Forces of Ukraine actually needed Soviet-style fighters.
He drew attention to the fact that in Ukraine, every pilot is a big deficit.
As the head of state noted, the difference between the F-16 and the MiG-29 for Ukraine is only "not to lose our pilot."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-