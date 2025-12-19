Zelenskyy announced a new stage in relations with Poland

On December 19, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is on an official visit to Poland, where he has already held meetings with the country's President Karol Nawrotski. After the visit, the Ukrainian leader spoke about renewing relations with Warsaw.
- The renewed relations between Ukraine and Poland are seen as vital for ensuring freedom and security in the region, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of their partnership.
- The visit signifies a new chapter in the historical ties between Ukraine and Poland, paving the way for deeper collaboration and cooperation in various areas.
Relations between Ukraine and Poland reach a new level
According to the Ukrainian leader, he is happy to be on an official visit to Poland again.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that Ukrainian and Polish independence is a basis that allows every nation in our part of Europe to live freely, without Russian interference.
According to the head of state, he and his Polish counterpart discussed the security situation — everything related to war and diplomacy.
