Zelenskyy announced a new stage in relations with Poland
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Relations between Ukraine and Poland reach a new level
On December 19, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is on an official visit to Poland, where he has already held meetings with the country's President Karol Nawrotski. After the visit, the Ukrainian leader spoke about renewing relations with Warsaw.

Points of attention

  • The renewed relations between Ukraine and Poland are seen as vital for ensuring freedom and security in the region, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of their partnership.
  • The visit signifies a new chapter in the historical ties between Ukraine and Poland, paving the way for deeper collaboration and cooperation in various areas.

Relations between Ukraine and Poland reach a new level

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is happy to be on an official visit to Poland again.

I am grateful to President Navrotsky for our conversation and I very much hope that this visit opens a new, even more significant stage in our relations with you — Ukraine and Poland — in the relations not just of neighbors, but also of those two European elements without which there will simply be no freedom, no reliable security in our entire part of Europe.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that Ukrainian and Polish independence is a basis that allows every nation in our part of Europe to live freely, without Russian interference.

According to the head of state, he and his Polish counterpart discussed the security situation — everything related to war and diplomacy.

"I am grateful to Poland for its very tangible and strong support for Ukraine, for Ukrainians, from the beginning of the invasion and traditionally throughout all the years after the restoration of our independent statehood in 1991," Zelensky added.

