On December 19, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is on an official visit to Poland, where he has already held meetings with the country's President Karol Nawrotski. After the visit, the Ukrainian leader spoke about renewing relations with Warsaw.

Relations between Ukraine and Poland reach a new level

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is happy to be on an official visit to Poland again.

I am grateful to President Navrotsky for our conversation and I very much hope that this visit opens a new, even more significant stage in our relations with you — Ukraine and Poland — in the relations not just of neighbors, but also of those two European elements without which there will simply be no freedom, no reliable security in our entire part of Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that Ukrainian and Polish independence is a basis that allows every nation in our part of Europe to live freely, without Russian interference.

According to the head of state, he and his Polish counterpart discussed the security situation — everything related to war and diplomacy.