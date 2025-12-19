Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to publicly lie that the Russian occupiers are successfully advancing in all directions. He also responded to a video of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky near the stele in Kupyansk, which the Kremlin leader recently claimed to have captured.

Putin does not want to admit that the Russian army will lose the battle for Kupyansk

Russian propagandists asked how he reacted to the video of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky near the stele at the entrance to Kupyansk.

Putin first claimed that he was not following this, and then added that the Ukrainian president was a "talented actor."

So there is nothing unusual here. They say that the stele (at the entrance to Kupyansk — ed.) now looks different. Well, why stand on the threshold, go into the house, right? If Kupyansk is under their (Ukrainian Armed Forces — ed.) control. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

The Kremlin leader also began to invent that it was impossible to approach Kupyansk "so easily" because drones of Ukrainian and Russian military were circling above the sky like flies.

What is important to understand is that on December 2, Putin loudly "invited" foreign journalists, including Ukrainian ones, to visit Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, supposedly to show the Russian Federation's control over these cities.

However, on December 12, Ukrainian soldiers launched a successful counterattack near Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, and surrounded the Russian group in the city.