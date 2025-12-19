Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to publicly lie that the Russian occupiers are successfully advancing in all directions. He also responded to a video of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky near the stele in Kupyansk, which the Kremlin leader recently claimed to have captured.
Points of attention
- Analysis exposes Putin's manipulative tactics, including false narratives about drone surveillance and control over cities like Pokrovsk and Kupyansk.
- Stay updated with the latest developments as Ukrainian soldiers launch successful counterattacks, challenging Putin's claims of Russian dominance in the area.
Putin does not want to admit that the Russian army will lose the battle for Kupyansk
Russian propagandists asked how he reacted to the video of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky near the stele at the entrance to Kupyansk.
Putin first claimed that he was not following this, and then added that the Ukrainian president was a "talented actor."
The Kremlin leader also began to invent that it was impossible to approach Kupyansk "so easily" because drones of Ukrainian and Russian military were circling above the sky like flies.
What is important to understand is that on December 2, Putin loudly "invited" foreign journalists, including Ukrainian ones, to visit Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, supposedly to show the Russian Federation's control over these cities.
However, on December 12, Ukrainian soldiers launched a successful counterattack near Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast, and surrounded the Russian group in the city.
More on the topic
