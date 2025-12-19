Ukraine returns 1,003 bodies of Defense Forces soldiers
Ukraine
Ukraine returns 1,003 bodies of Defense Forces soldiers

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
1003 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers returned home
On December 19, a new stage of repatriation measures took place, during which 1,003 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian authorities, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.

  • The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War made a statement on the repatriation of the bodies.
  • The repatriation measures were carried out with the collaboration of multiple Ukrainian authorities and structures, emphasizing the importance of this operation.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) made a statement on this occasion.

Repatriation measures took place today. 1,003 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen, the official statement says.

In addition, it is emphasized that law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations, as well as identify the repatriated bodies.

Repatriation measures were successfully carried out as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine.

In addition, the KSHPPV team expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the staff of the Central Directorate of the Central Military District of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Joint Center for the Provision of Events of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

