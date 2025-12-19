Ukraine returns 1,003 bodies of Defense Forces soldiers

On December 19, a new stage of repatriation measures took place, during which 1,003 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian authorities, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.
1003 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers returned home
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) made a statement on this occasion.
In addition, it is emphasized that law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations, as well as identify the repatriated bodies.
In addition, the KSHPPV team expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the staff of the Central Directorate of the Central Military District of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Joint Center for the Provision of Events of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
