The US Treasury Department has decided to remove from the list of restrictions some companies that sold sanctioned equipment to the aggressor country Russia, including for the defense sector.

US eases sanctions pressure on Russia

As reported on the US Treasury website, the Cypriot Veles International Limited and its owner, Dmytro Bugaenko, were removed from the sanctions list.

What is important to understand is that it is a subsidiary of an investment company located in Moscow.

The Moscow legal entities of this organization still remain under sanctions.

In addition, it is indicated that the States decided to lift sanctions imposed against Dubai-based 365 Days Freight Services FZCO and Turkey's Etasis, which exported sanctioned equipment to Russia, which was used in its military-industrial complex.

The Finnish company Hi-Tech Koneisto and its top manager, Finnish citizen Yevgenia Dremova, were removed from the sanctions list.

What is important to understand is that they supplied optoelectronic and laboratory equipment to Russian sanctioned companies.

So far, the team of American leader Donald Trump has not disclosed the reasons for this decision.

It is also not yet known whether the White House will change its policy towards Russian companies that were the final recipients of products from these intermediaries.