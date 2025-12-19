Trump approves large-scale military aid for Ukraine

On December 18, it became officially known that US leader Donald Trump signed a bill on the defense budget for 2026 with a budget of $901 billion. The document also provides for multi-million dollar assistance to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The US will still provide aid to Ukraine

According to the White House press service, this decision of the US President was made on December 18 — it has already entered into force.

Donald Trump signed a document called S. 1071, the "National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026."

What is important to understand is that this law regulates the funding of the Department of Defense, military construction, and national security programs, which are coordinated by the Department of Energy and the State Department.

Moreover, it is known that it also covers measures to improve the well-being of military personnel and defines new powers to implement changes in the areas of national and international security, trade, and the judicial system.

The document signed by the head of the White House provides for annual military spending of $901 billion.

According to Donald Trump's decision, Ukraine will receive $800 million — $400 million each during 2026 and 2027.

These funds will be provided under the Security Assistance Initiative, which provides for the purchase of American weapons for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.