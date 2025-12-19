Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 108 targets neutralized
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 108 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of December 18-19, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 160 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • The consequences of Russia's new attack on Ukraine remain a concern, with ongoing efforts to repel enemy drones and defend Ukrainian airspace.
  • Ukrainian defense forces urge unity and vigilance to ensure victory in the face of continued aerial threats from Russia.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

The Russian air attack began at 6:30 p.m. on December 18.

This time, the drones will fly from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 90 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 108 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the south and east of the country.

47 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 23 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defense forces.

