The European Union summit has officially decided on a joint loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine. The statement was made by the President of the European Council, António Costa, and by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz,

What is important to understand is that the members of the European Union voted for this decision after official Brussels abandoned the option of a "reparation loan", which had been discussed for a long time before.

We agreed. The decision to provide Ukraine with support in the amount of 90 billion euros for 2026-27 was approved. We made a commitment and fulfilled it. Antonio Costa President of the Council of Europe

At present, the European Union authorities are not disclosing which financing scheme will be used in this case.

Journalists point out that this decision required unanimous approval.

Against this background, German leader Merz officially confirmed that the funds will also go to Ukraine's military needs.

In his opinion, the indicated amount is quite sufficient to cover Ukraine's military and budgetary needs for the next two years.