The European Union summit has officially decided on a joint loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine. The statement was made by the President of the European Council, António Costa, and by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz,
Points of attention
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirms that the funds will also be allocated towards Ukraine's military needs, aiming to signal to Putin the futility of continued aggression.
- This substantial financial aid not only addresses immediate requirements but also sends a crucial message towards potential resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine will receive 90 billion euros in loans from the EU
What is important to understand is that the members of the European Union voted for this decision after official Brussels abandoned the option of a "reparation loan", which had been discussed for a long time before.
At present, the European Union authorities are not disclosing which financing scheme will be used in this case.
Journalists point out that this decision required unanimous approval.
Against this background, German leader Merz officially confirmed that the funds will also go to Ukraine's military needs.
In his opinion, the indicated amount is quite sufficient to cover Ukraine's military and budgetary needs for the next two years.
