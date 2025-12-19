EU supports decision on 90 billion euros for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

EU supports decision on 90 billion euros for Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 90 billion euros in loans from the EU
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The European Union summit has officially decided on a joint loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine. The statement was made by the President of the European Council, António Costa, and by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz,

Points of attention

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirms that the funds will also be allocated towards Ukraine's military needs, aiming to signal to Putin the futility of continued aggression.
  • This substantial financial aid not only addresses immediate requirements but also sends a crucial message towards potential resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive 90 billion euros in loans from the EU

What is important to understand is that the members of the European Union voted for this decision after official Brussels abandoned the option of a "reparation loan", which had been discussed for a long time before.

We agreed. The decision to provide Ukraine with support in the amount of 90 billion euros for 2026-27 was approved. We made a commitment and fulfilled it.

Antonio Costa

Antonio Costa

President of the Council of Europe

At present, the European Union authorities are not disclosing which financing scheme will be used in this case.

Journalists point out that this decision required unanimous approval.

Against this background, German leader Merz officially confirmed that the funds will also go to Ukraine's military needs.

In his opinion, the indicated amount is quite sufficient to cover Ukraine's military and budgetary needs for the next two years.

This is a crucial signal for ending the war, as Putin will only make concessions when he realizes that his war will not benefit him.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A verdict on Russia's imperial ambitions. What the Berlin Declaration actually changes
European leaders are changing the continent's security architecture
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's budget will plunge into deficit for decades to come
Russian government admits serious budget problems
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
European forces in Ukraine will repel a new Russian invasion
Security guarantees for Ukraine - what will they be?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?