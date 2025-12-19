Ukraine strikes 3 Russian army command posts

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck three areas of concentration of personnel, three command posts, and one artillery piece of the Russian invaders.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 19, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/19/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,194,520 (+1,220) persons
tanks — 11,433 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,768 (+10) units.
artillery systems — 35,250 (+18) units.
MLRS — 1,574 (+1) units.
Air defense means — 1,263 (+0) units.
aircraft — 432 (+0) units.
helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 92,142 (+426) units.
cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,591 (+111) units.
special equipment — 4,027 (+0) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 74 air strikes and dropped 154 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,281 attacks, including 126 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,836 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
