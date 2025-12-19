Ukraine strikes 3 Russian army command posts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine strikes 3 Russian army command posts

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of December 19, 2025
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck three areas of concentration of personnel, three command posts, and one artillery piece of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent engagements include air strikes, guided bomb drops, attacks from rocket launcher systems, and kamikaze drones.
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia conflict as tensions continue to rise.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 19, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/19/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,194,520 (+1,220) persons

  • tanks — 11,433 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,768 (+10) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,250 (+18) units.

  • MLRS — 1,574 (+1) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,263 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 432 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 92,142 (+426) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,591 (+111) units.

  • special equipment — 4,027 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 74 air strikes and dropped 154 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,281 attacks, including 126 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,836 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 108 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump approves large-scale military aid for Ukraine
The White House
The US will still provide aid to Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia — "Togliattiazot" and Oryol CHP are on fire
"Bavovna" in Russia has covered various regions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?