New "bavovna" in Russia — "Togliattiazot" and Oryol CHP are on fire
Category
Events
Publication date

New "bavovna" in Russia — "Togliattiazot" and Oryol CHP are on fire

"Bavovna" in Russia has covered various regions
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of December 19, the Russian Defense Ministry officially acknowledged that Ukrainian strike drones had attacked 7 regions of the aggressor country at once. As a result of the powerful strikes by the Defense Forces, fires are raging at several important enemy facilities at once.

Points of attention

  • The Togliattiazot plant in Togliatti, known as one of the largest ammonia producers globally, suffered a large-scale fire following the drone attack.
  • The ongoing situation highlights the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, raising concerns about further military actions and their implications.

"Bavovna" in Russia has covered various regions

As reported by Russian opposition media, drones attacked the Oryol CHP in the Oryol region.

A Kremlin protege in the region warned the local population that there may be problems with heat, electricity, and hot water in Orel.

As a result of the enemy attack, damage was received to a municipal infrastructure facility in the city of Oryol. According to preliminary information, there are no victims. Emergency crews are carrying out repair work, in connection with which short-term restrictions on heat and energy supply and hot water in the Sovietsky district of the city of Oryol are possible, — said Governor Andriy Klychkov.

Later it became known that the supply of heat and hot water had been stopped.

In light of recent events, classes were canceled at educational organizations and kindergartens located in the Soviet district of the city.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian drones targeted the Togliattiazot (TOAZ) plant in Togliatti, which is located in the Samara region.

A large-scale fire immediately broke out there — the road to the enterprise was blocked.

It is worth noting that TOAZ is a Russian chemical company that is among the ten largest ammonia producers in the world.

Also, according to the latest data, power supply to the Nedvihivka farm in Myasnikovo district and the village of Zaimo-Obryv in Azov district was disrupted due to broken wires.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU supports decision on 90 billion euros for Ukraine
Ukraine will receive 90 billion euros in loans from the EU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 108 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump approves large-scale military aid for Ukraine
The White House
The US will still provide aid to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?