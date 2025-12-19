On the morning of December 19, the Russian Defense Ministry officially acknowledged that Ukrainian strike drones had attacked 7 regions of the aggressor country at once. As a result of the powerful strikes by the Defense Forces, fires are raging at several important enemy facilities at once.

"Bavovna" in Russia has covered various regions

As reported by Russian opposition media, drones attacked the Oryol CHP in the Oryol region.

A Kremlin protege in the region warned the local population that there may be problems with heat, electricity, and hot water in Orel.

As a result of the enemy attack, damage was received to a municipal infrastructure facility in the city of Oryol. According to preliminary information, there are no victims. Emergency crews are carrying out repair work, in connection with which short-term restrictions on heat and energy supply and hot water in the Sovietsky district of the city of Oryol are possible, — said Governor Andriy Klychkov. Share

Later it became known that the supply of heat and hot water had been stopped.

In light of recent events, classes were canceled at educational organizations and kindergartens located in the Soviet district of the city.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian drones targeted the Togliattiazot (TOAZ) plant in Togliatti, which is located in the Samara region.

A large-scale fire immediately broke out there — the road to the enterprise was blocked.

It is worth noting that TOAZ is a Russian chemical company that is among the ten largest ammonia producers in the world.

Also, according to the latest data, power supply to the Nedvihivka farm in Myasnikovo district and the village of Zaimo-Obryv in Azov district was disrupted due to broken wires.