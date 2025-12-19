Macron demands resumption of dialogue with Putin
Macron demands resumption of dialogue with Putin

Macron calls for a change in approach to Putin
Source:  Bloomberg

French leader Emmanuel Macron believes Europe must find a way to engage directly with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying it would help end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

  • Analysts suggest that resuming dialogue with Russia is crucial to avoid negotiating indirectly and to find a sustainable resolution to the conflict.
  • Emmanuel Macron's call for dialogue with Putin underscores the importance of finding the right basis for negotiations to achieve lasting peace in the region.

According to the French leader, "either a lasting peace will be achieved" within the framework of the current negotiations led by Donald Trump's team, or Europe must find a way to re-enter dialogue with Russia.

Macron also emphasized that this should happen transparently and in cooperation with Ukraine.

It would be useful to talk to Vladimir Putin again.

What is important to understand is that the head of the republic made a statement on this issue after EU members agreed to provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan for the next two years, backed by the Union's budget.

Analysts point out that this step is a significant deviation from the plan previously chosen by Brussels to use Russian assets frozen in the EU to secure a loan.

"We, Europeans and Ukrainians, are interested in finding the right basis to resume this discussion properly... Otherwise, we will be discussing among ourselves with negotiators who will then go and discuss with the Russians on their own. This is not an ideal option," Macron said.

