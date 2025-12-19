French leader Emmanuel Macron believes Europe must find a way to engage directly with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying it would help end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Analysts suggest that resuming dialogue with Russia is crucial to avoid negotiating indirectly and to find a sustainable resolution to the conflict.
- Emmanuel Macron's call for dialogue with Putin underscores the importance of finding the right basis for negotiations to achieve lasting peace in the region.
Macron calls for a change in approach to Putin
According to the French leader, "either a lasting peace will be achieved" within the framework of the current negotiations led by Donald Trump's team, or Europe must find a way to re-enter dialogue with Russia.
Macron also emphasized that this should happen transparently and in cooperation with Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that the head of the republic made a statement on this issue after EU members agreed to provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan for the next two years, backed by the Union's budget.
Analysts point out that this step is a significant deviation from the plan previously chosen by Brussels to use Russian assets frozen in the EU to secure a loan.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-