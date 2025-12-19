French leader Emmanuel Macron believes Europe must find a way to engage directly with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying it would help end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Macron calls for a change in approach to Putin

According to the French leader, "either a lasting peace will be achieved" within the framework of the current negotiations led by Donald Trump's team, or Europe must find a way to re-enter dialogue with Russia.

Macron also emphasized that this should happen transparently and in cooperation with Ukraine.

It would be useful to talk to Vladimir Putin again. Emmanuel Macron President of France

What is important to understand is that the head of the republic made a statement on this issue after EU members agreed to provide Ukraine with a 90 billion euro loan for the next two years, backed by the Union's budget.

Analysts point out that this step is a significant deviation from the plan previously chosen by Brussels to use Russian assets frozen in the EU to secure a loan.