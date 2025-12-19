On December 19, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Poland, met with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrotski. Importantly, this was the first time since the latter took office.

Zelensky and Navrotsky met in Warsaw

Journalists draw attention to the fact that this is the first official meeting between the leaders of the two states since Karol Navrotsky took office on August 6 of this year.

In addition, it is emphasized that it is taking place after official Warsaw has repeatedly demanded that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy pay a visit to the Polish capital.

On December 19, the President of Ukraine will hold meetings in Warsaw with Navrotsky, the speakers of the Sejm and Senate, as well as with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

According to preliminary data, after the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Karol Navrotskyi will give a press conference.

In Warsaw, the Ukrainian leader was greeted with the national anthem of Ukraine.