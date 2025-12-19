Zelenskyy met with Polish President Nawrotski for the first time
Zelenskyy met with Polish President Nawrotski for the first time

Zelensky and Navrotsky met in Warsaw
On December 19, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Poland, met with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrotski. Importantly, this was the first time since the latter took office.

  • Following the meeting, a joint press conference is expected to be held by Zelenskyy and Nawrotski to address the outcomes of their discussions.
  • The warm reception of Zelenskyy in Warsaw, including the playing of the Ukrainian national anthem, underscores the importance of the diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Poland.

Zelensky and Navrotsky met in Warsaw

Journalists draw attention to the fact that this is the first official meeting between the leaders of the two states since Karol Navrotsky took office on August 6 of this year.

In addition, it is emphasized that it is taking place after official Warsaw has repeatedly demanded that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy pay a visit to the Polish capital.

On December 19, the President of Ukraine will hold meetings in Warsaw with Navrotsky, the speakers of the Sejm and Senate, as well as with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

According to preliminary data, after the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Karol Navrotskyi will give a press conference.

In Warsaw, the Ukrainian leader was greeted with the national anthem of Ukraine.

