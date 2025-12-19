90 billion euros for Ukraine. Three countries received an exception at once
Category
Politics
Publication date

90 billion euros for Ukraine. Three countries received an exception at once

EU decision on aid to Ukraine has exceptions for some members
Читати українською
Source:  European truth

Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic will not have any financial obligations within the framework of the implementation of the decision on financial support to Ukraine in 2026–2027 in the amount of 90 billion euros.

Points of attention

  • The decision was made based on enhanced cooperation according to Article 212 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
  • Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has called for alternative ways to fund financial assistance to Ukraine, avoiding the use of frozen Russian assets.

EU decision on aid to Ukraine has exceptions for some members

What is important to understand is that the European Council officially decided to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros for 2026–2027.

This plan is intended to be implemented on the basis of European Union borrowing on capital markets, secured by EU budget reserves.

Thanks to the enhanced cooperation on the instrument based on Article 212 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, any mobilisation of Union budget resources as a guarantee for this loan will not have an impact on the financial obligations of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, this loan, which will be provided on an interest-free basis, will not become a burden on Ukraine's budget.

Moreover, it is indicated that official Kyiv will have to repay it only when it receives reparations.

On December 17, the new Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called for finding money for financial assistance to Ukraine in a way other than using frozen Russian assets.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump approves large-scale military aid for Ukraine
The White House
The US will still provide aid to Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia — "Togliattiazot" and Oryol CHP are on fire
"Bavovna" in Russia has covered various regions
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has lifted some important anti-Russian sanctions
treasury.gov
US eases sanctions pressure on Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?