90 billion euros for Ukraine. Three countries received an exception at once

Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic will not have any financial obligations within the framework of the implementation of the decision on financial support to Ukraine in 2026–2027 in the amount of 90 billion euros.

EU decision on aid to Ukraine has exceptions for some members

What is important to understand is that the European Council officially decided to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros for 2026–2027.

This plan is intended to be implemented on the basis of European Union borrowing on capital markets, secured by EU budget reserves.

Thanks to the enhanced cooperation on the instrument based on Article 212 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, any mobilisation of Union budget resources as a guarantee for this loan will not have an impact on the financial obligations of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. Share

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, this loan, which will be provided on an interest-free basis, will not become a burden on Ukraine's budget.

Moreover, it is indicated that official Kyiv will have to repay it only when it receives reparations.