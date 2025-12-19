Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun claiming that he wants "respectful treatment" so that there are no more "SVOs" (this is what Russia cynically calls a full-scale war against Ukraine - ed.).
Points of attention
- Putin's comments during the annual 'direct line' reveal his frustration with international perceptions and actions that he perceives as a threat to Russia's security interests.
- The evolving dynamics between Russia, NATO, and the US underpin Putin's assertions and demands for respectful treatment in diplomatic relations.
Putin complains about lack of respect for Russia
The Kremlin head answered questions from Russian propagandists as part of the annual "direct line."
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has also once again started to complain about NATO expansion.
Putin shamelessly lies that Russia was fooled into expanding the Alliance to the east and that its security interests were neglected.
The Kremlin leader also drew attention to the fact that the United States, under the leadership of Donald Trump, no longer considers Russia to be either an enemy or a threat.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-