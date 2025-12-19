Putin invented the demand that there should be "no new SVOs"
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has begun claiming that he wants "respectful treatment" so that there are no more "SVOs" (this is what Russia cynically calls a full-scale war against Ukraine - ed.).

  • Putin's comments during the annual 'direct line' reveal his frustration with international perceptions and actions that he perceives as a threat to Russia's security interests.
  • The evolving dynamics between Russia, NATO, and the US underpin Putin's assertions and demands for respectful treatment in diplomatic relations.

Putin complains about lack of respect for Russia

The Kremlin head answered questions from Russian propagandists as part of the annual "direct line."

There will be no new SVOs if you treat us with respect and uphold our interests, just as we have always tried to uphold yours.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation has also once again started to complain about NATO expansion.

Putin shamelessly lies that Russia was fooled into expanding the Alliance to the east and that its security interests were neglected.

They say: "We are going to attack Europe!" What kind of nonsense is this?! This is being done for domestic political reasons, to create an image of Russia as an enemy."

The Kremlin leader also drew attention to the fact that the United States, under the leadership of Donald Trump, no longer considers Russia to be either an enemy or a threat.

"The new National Security Strategy does not indicate Russia as an enemy, a target, and the NATO Secretary General is preparing for war with us," Putin is indignant.

