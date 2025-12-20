Anonymous sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defense report that the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline has failed in the aggressor country. This was the result of a new special operation by Ukrainian intelligence officers, although the authorities of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation immediately began to invent that a mysterious "soil subsidence" had occurred.

New successful special operation of the DIU — first details

The Russian authorities immediately began to invent that the many-kilometer-long Soviet-era pipe, which for years transported gas from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, could not withstand the force of gravity.

What is important to understand is that this happened near the settlement of Romanovka, Olkhovsky District, Volgograd Region.

The real reason for the sudden geological incident can be seen in exclusive photos obtained by our special correspondents, a GUR insider told Ukrainian journalists.

Photo: unian.ua

In addition, it is noted that emergency and special services vehicles urgently arrived at the scene of the accident.

"Probably to record another unique natural phenomenon: the soil, which for some reason selectively subsides under strategic gas infrastructure," the anonymous source ironically notes.

What is important to understand is that the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline is a key element of the system through which the Russian Federation has imported up to 12 billion cubic meters of gas per year for years.