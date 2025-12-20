Anonymous sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) of the Ministry of Defense report that the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline has failed in the aggressor country. This was the result of a new special operation by Ukrainian intelligence officers, although the authorities of the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation immediately began to invent that a mysterious "soil subsidence" had occurred.
Points of attention
- The incident near the settlement of Romanovka, Volgograd Region, highlights the vulnerabilities of Russia's gas transportation network and its reliance on aging Soviet-era infrastructure.
- The disruption of this key pipeline could have significant economic and geopolitical repercussions, affecting not only Russia but also its neighboring Central Asian gas suppliers.
New successful special operation of the DIU — first details
The Russian authorities immediately began to invent that the many-kilometer-long Soviet-era pipe, which for years transported gas from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, could not withstand the force of gravity.
What is important to understand is that this happened near the settlement of Romanovka, Olkhovsky District, Volgograd Region.
In addition, it is noted that emergency and special services vehicles urgently arrived at the scene of the accident.
What is important to understand is that the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline is a key element of the system through which the Russian Federation has imported up to 12 billion cubic meters of gas per year for years.
For the past 4 years, the aggressor country has been using this pipe in reverse schemes and even buying gas from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to cover local deficits.
