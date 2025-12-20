Operators of the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "RAROG" deprived the infantry groups of the invaders of cover.

USF stopped the Russian assault in the Donetsk direction

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces stopped the Russian assault in the Donetsk direction. Enemy tanks, a tank bridgelayer, and armored vehicles were destroyed. This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the operators of the 427th separate regiment of unmanned systems "RAROG" stopped the enemy's assault actions, hitting tanks, armored vehicles and the MTU-20 tank bridgelayer, which was supposed to ensure the advancement of these tanks and armored vehicles towards the positions of the Defense Forces. Share

The USF emphasized that this deprived the infantry group of the occupiers of cover.

The systematic work of the 427th OPBpS "Rarog" weakens the enemy's offensive potential and provides the Defense Forces with a tactical advantage on certain sections of the front.

The USF recalled that the MTU-20 is a Soviet tank bridge-laying vehicle developed on the basis of the T-55 tank. It is designed to quickly install a single-span metal bridge with a load capacity of 50 tons across obstacles up to 18 meters wide.