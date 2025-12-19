USF Commander Brovdy reported on the number of Russian occupiers destroyed in December
Ukraine
USF Commander Brovdy reported on the number of Russian occupiers destroyed in December

Brovdy
Source:  online.ua

The forces of unmanned systems in December are destroying almost one and a half times more enemy manpower than in November. The current daily average is 415 occupiers.

  • The forces of unmanned systems in December destroyed almost one and a half times more Russian occupiers than in November, with an average daily count of 415 occupiers.
  • USF, under the command of Robert “Magyar” Brovdy, reported a remarkable increase in the destruction of enemy manpower by 43.7% in December compared to November.
  • The strategic goal is to increase the proportion of enemy manpower in hit targets to 50% by expanding the number of Unmanned Systems Forces from 2 to 5% of the Ukrainian army.

Brovdy reported on the destroyed USF in December by the Russian occupiers

This was announced by USF commander Robert "Magyar" Brody.

7500 for 19 days of December are significant numbers. Plus 43.7% is the increase in the destruction of enemy manpower by the SBS Birds in December compared to the same period in November (7500 creatures as of 12:00 on December 19 versus 5217 "worms" on November 19) and 2.7 times more than in June (2787 "carcasses" on June 19). Growth of 269% in 6 months.

Robert "Magyar" Brovdy

Robert "Magyar" Brovdy

Commander of the USF

According to him, the largest number of enemies in December was destroyed in the Dobropil direction — 2,580.

The USF commander also reported that the average daily number of occupiers killed in December was 405 people.

And the record was set on December 11 — 579 "worms" per day.

In total, the USF will destroy about 11,000 enemy personnel in December, predicted Magyar.

Robert Brovdy emphasized that from the first day of the creation of the SBS Group, the priority targets were determined to be enemy manpower and enemy pilots, and the results confirm this.

The total number of enemy manpower verified in the Delta military awareness system and destroyed or shredded by the SBS Birds in 6.5 months was 45,701 worms — three army worm corps, the full assault force of 15 enemy brigades, or 91 battalions. 780,000 combat sorties were flown, and over 150,000 enemy targets were engaged.

According to Madyar, currently the share of enemy manpower is exactly 30% of the targets hit by the Group. The goal is to increase this figure to 50%. But for this it is necessary to implement plans to increase the number of Unmanned Systems Forces from 2 to 5% of the total number of the Ukrainian army, the SBS commander emphasized.

