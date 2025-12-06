USF commander Brovdy released video of strikes on Ryazan Refinery and Alchevsk Steel Plant
USF commander Brovdy released video of strikes on Ryazan Refinery and Alchevsk Steel Plant

Source:  online.ua

Unmanned systems forces successfully struck Russian targets on the night of December 6. Ukrainian drones hit the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant and, once again, the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian drones successfully struck the Ryazan Refinery and Alchevsk Steel Plant on December 6, as shown in a video released by SBS Commander Robert “Magyar” Brody.
  • The Ryazan Refinery, a critical oil facility in Russia, has been targeted for the ninth time during the full-scale war, highlighting its strategic importance.
  • The Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant in the occupied Luhansk region was also hit, impacting the production of casings for Russian shells.

“Magyar” showed video of SBS strikes on the Ryazan Refinery and Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant

This was reported by SBS Commander Robert "Magyar" Brody.

In particular, "Magyar" published a video of "deep penetration" performed by "Birds of SBS".

Ryazan Refinery. The "birds" of the 1st Separate SBS Center, the 9th "Kairos" battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade of the "Birds of the Magyar" and colleagues from the GUR once again lit that "nalivayka".

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Robert “Magyar” Brody

Commander of the SBS

The Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant in the occupied part of the Luhansk region, which produces casings for Russian shells, was also hit.

It should be noted that during the full-scale war, the Ryazan refinery has been the target of an attack for the ninth time. This is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation, located about 500 km from Ukraine.

The Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant is located in the city of Alchevsk, Luhansk region, which has been occupied since 2014.

Category
Events
Publication date
