Unmanned systems forces successfully struck Russian targets on the night of December 6. Ukrainian drones hit the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant and, once again, the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

“Magyar” showed video of SBS strikes on the Ryazan Refinery and Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant

This was reported by SBS Commander Robert "Magyar" Brody.

In particular, "Magyar" published a video of "deep penetration" performed by "Birds of SBS".

Ryazan Refinery. The "birds" of the 1st Separate SBS Center, the 9th "Kairos" battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade of the "Birds of the Magyar" and colleagues from the GUR once again lit that "nalivayka". Robert “Magyar” Brody Commander of the SBS

The Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant in the occupied part of the Luhansk region, which produces casings for Russian shells, was also hit.

It should be noted that during the full-scale war, the Ryazan refinery has been the target of an attack for the ninth time. This is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation, located about 500 km from Ukraine.