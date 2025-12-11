Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert “Magyar” Brovdy reported on the successful destruction of the Akron and Dorogobuzh chemical plants in Russia.

“Bavovna” at Russian chemical plants: what is known

The “courtesy visit” was made by the Birds of the 1st Separate SBS Center (the transformed 14th UFS Regiment) in conjunction with the Birds of the “GRAF” unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Brovdy noted.

On the night of December 11, UFS birds “lit up” chemical plants in the swamps:

Akron Chemical Plant (Veliky Novgorod, Russia). Nitric acid, ammonia, and ammonium nitrate, the basic components for the production of gunpowder and explosives in the interests of the worm army.

Chemical Plant "Dorogobuzh" (DOROGOBUZH, Smolensk Oblast, Russian Federation). Production of nitric acid, ammonia, nitroaminophos, ammonium nitrate and other chemicals for the production of TNT, octogen, hexogen and other explosives in the interests of the occupying army.