1400 days of full-scale war. Ukrainian soldiers report new successes

On December 24, the 1,400th day of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine began. The defense forces are steadily holding back the onslaught of the Russian army, inflicting colossal losses on the enemy. In total, the losses of Russian army personnel on the battlefield exceeded 1 million 200 thousand people.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 24, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 12/23/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,200,370 (+1,090) people;

tanks — 11,449 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,796 (+4) units;

artillery systems — 35,376 (+45) units;

MLRS — 1,579 (+3) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 94,197 (+1,031) units;

cruise missiles — 4,107 (+34) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 71,125 (+159) units;

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and three enemy command posts. Share

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 65 air strikes, using 39 missiles and dropping 160 guided bombs.