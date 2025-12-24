Russia shelled Kherson and Zaporizhia regions — 2 dead and 8 wounded

During December 23-24, Russian invaders continued to attack various regions of Ukraine. According to the latest data, in the Kherson region, the Russian army killed one person and injured five more. In Zaporizhia, one civilian was killed and three were injured.

Russians are again attacking the civilian population of Ukraine

According to the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, during the current month the region has been subjected to drone attacks, air strikes, and artillery shelling by the Russian army many times.

Russian invaders regularly strike critical and social infrastructure and residential neighborhoods.

This time, the enemy damaged a high-rise building and two private houses, a trolleybus network, and a private car.

One person was killed and another 5 were injured due to Russian aggression, Alexander Prokudin officially confirmed.

In addition, it is reported that on the night of December 24, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhia again — the occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on the city at once.

Local authorities report that Russian invaders hit a residential building, causing fires. At least three local residents were injured.