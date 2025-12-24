Russia shelled Kherson and Zaporizhia regions — 2 dead and 8 wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia shelled Kherson and Zaporizhia regions — 2 dead and 8 wounded

State Emergency Service
Russians are again attacking the civilian population of Ukraine
Читати українською

During December 23-24, Russian invaders continued to attack various regions of Ukraine. According to the latest data, in the Kherson region, the Russian army killed one person and injured five more. In Zaporizhia, one civilian was killed and three were injured.

Points of attention

  • The Russians dropped three aerial bombs on the Zaporizhia region.
  • Three local residents were injured in the attack.

Russians are again attacking the civilian population of Ukraine

According to the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, during the current month the region has been subjected to drone attacks, air strikes, and artillery shelling by the Russian army many times.

Russian invaders regularly strike critical and social infrastructure and residential neighborhoods.

This time, the enemy damaged a high-rise building and two private houses, a trolleybus network, and a private car.

One person was killed and another 5 were injured due to Russian aggression, Alexander Prokudin officially confirmed.

In addition, it is reported that on the night of December 24, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhia again — the occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on the city at once.

Local authorities report that Russian invaders hit a residential building, causing fires. At least three local residents were injured.

One person was killed, three people were injured as a result of enemy strikes on Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district... Women aged 75 and 35 and a 46-year-old man sought medical attention, — said the head of the Zaporizhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many more years can Putin fight with Ukraine — analysts' calculation
Putin can fight for a long time
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron betrayed Ukraine and Germany at a fateful moment — insiders
Macron chose the wrong course
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Drones attacked a synthetic polymer plant in the Tula region of the RF
“Bavovna” in Russia on December 24 — what is known so far

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?