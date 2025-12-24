Watch: Drones attacked a synthetic polymer plant in the Tula region of the RF
Source:  online.ua

On the night of December 24, a powerful “cotton” covered the city of Yefremov in the Tula region of Russia. This time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a local synthetic polymer plant, causing a large-scale fire.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities are not yet disclosing the extent of the damage.
  • The factory in Efremov is one of the largest producers of synthetic rubber in the aggressor country.

According to eyewitnesses, the first explosions in the city occurred at around 3:20 a.m.

Local residents claim to have heard at least 10 loud explosions in total.

A video is also being posted online showing a bright glow in the sky, as well as a fire near an industrial zone.

It is also worth noting that NASA FIRMS fire monitoring systems confirm the presence of thermal points in the area of the territory of OJSC "Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant".

The governor of the Tula region made a statement on this matter. The latter officially confirmed the attack and subsequent fire at "one of the enterprises", but he is not revealing the extent of the destruction at this time.

What is important to understand is that the affected plant in Yefremov is one of the largest producers of synthetic rubber in the aggressor country.

Moreover, it is indicated that it is critically important for the enemy's "defense industry", as it is engaged in the production of dual-use raw materials.

The synthetic rubbers and polymers produced at the enterprise are necessary for the production of rubber products for military equipment. First of all, we are talking about the production of tires for military trucks, wheeled armored personnel carriers, and aviation equipment.

