Portugal will consider deploying its troops to Ukraine — when exactly?

Portuguese Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday that his country is ready to consider the possible deployment of its military personnel in Ukraine to enforce a future peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow, once it is concluded.

Portugal may send troops to Ukraine after signing peace agreement

Montenegro said that on the issue of the deployment of troops in Ukraine, Portugal adheres to the common EU position:

We do not want to be here during a war, but in the coalition of the willing, Portugal participates and will participate in peacekeeping operations. Share

And in the context of a peacekeeping mission, in the context of security guarantees, NATO, together with the Portuguese military, can deploy its forces on the territory of Ukraine. For example, together with Latvia, Lithuania, to participate in peacekeeping missions and ensure security. Portugal will always support and participate in security missions. Today, this is not yet foreseen, but when this problem is considered, Portugal will be able to participate in it.

At a meeting of European leaders in Berlin on December 15, it was proposed to form a defense force to ensure a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.