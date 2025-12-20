Portugal will consider deploying its troops to Ukraine — when exactly?

Portuguese Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday that his country is ready to consider the possible deployment of its military personnel in Ukraine to enforce a future peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow, once it is concluded.
Montenegro said that on the issue of the deployment of troops in Ukraine, Portugal adheres to the common EU position:
And in the context of a peacekeeping mission, in the context of security guarantees, NATO, together with the Portuguese military, can deploy its forces on the territory of Ukraine. For example, together with Latvia, Lithuania, to participate in peacekeeping missions and ensure security. Portugal will always support and participate in security missions. Today, this is not yet foreseen, but when this problem is considered, Portugal will be able to participate in it.
At a meeting of European leaders in Berlin on December 15, it was proposed to form a defense force to ensure a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.
The joint statement says that the European-led force, with US support, will support the Armed Forces of Ukraine and ensure the security of airspace and maritime territories.
