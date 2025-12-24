Air battle between Russia and Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 60 targets

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of December 23-24, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 116 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Ukraine's air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

Another enemy air attack began at 7:00 PM on December 23.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 90 of them are "shaheeds".

The enemy directed a significant number of strike UAVs at a critical infrastructure facility in the Chernihiv region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 60 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

48 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations.