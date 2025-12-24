Ukraine may hold elections simultaneously with referendum — Zelensky

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine may submit a peace agreement for ratification by the Verkhovna Rada or hold an all-Ukrainian referendum. Moreover, the scenario of holding elections in the country simultaneously with the referendum is being considered.

Zelenskyy told what scenarios are currently being considered

Ukraine will submit this agreement for ratification by parliament in a format and/or hold a nationwide referendum for approval in a "yes" or "no" format. Ukraine may decide to hold elections at the same time as the referendum. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, security guarantees will come into force only if the agreement is fully ratified or approved by referendum.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that a referendum on a full agreement that would consolidate the end of the war could be held in Ukraine.

However, the main nuance is that it requires at least 60 days to organize and conduct, as well as a total ceasefire for this period.

What is important to understand is that the day before, the Central Election Commission resumed the work of the State Voter Register.

This happened for the first time during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.