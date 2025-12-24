Ukraine may hold elections simultaneously with referendum — Zelensky

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine may submit a peace agreement for ratification by the Verkhovna Rada or hold an all-Ukrainian referendum. Moreover, the scenario of holding elections in the country simultaneously with the referendum is being considered.
Points of attention
- A minimum of 60 days is required to hold an all-Ukrainian referendum.
- In addition, it is necessary to achieve a complete ceasefire from Russia for this period of time.
Zelenskyy told what scenarios are currently being considered
As the Ukrainian leader noted, security guarantees will come into force only if the agreement is fully ratified or approved by referendum.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that a referendum on a full agreement that would consolidate the end of the war could be held in Ukraine.
However, the main nuance is that it requires at least 60 days to organize and conduct, as well as a total ceasefire for this period.
What is important to understand is that the day before, the Central Election Commission resumed the work of the State Voter Register.
This happened for the first time during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-