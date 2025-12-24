Ukraine may hold elections simultaneously with referendum — Zelensky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine may hold elections simultaneously with referendum — Zelensky

Zelenskyy told what scenarios are currently being considered
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine may submit a peace agreement for ratification by the Verkhovna Rada or hold an all-Ukrainian referendum. Moreover, the scenario of holding elections in the country simultaneously with the referendum is being considered.

Points of attention

  • A minimum of 60 days is required to hold an all-Ukrainian referendum.
  • In addition, it is necessary to achieve a complete ceasefire from Russia for this period of time.

Zelenskyy told what scenarios are currently being considered

Ukraine will submit this agreement for ratification by parliament in a format and/or hold a nationwide referendum for approval in a "yes" or "no" format. Ukraine may decide to hold elections at the same time as the referendum.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, security guarantees will come into force only if the agreement is fully ratified or approved by referendum.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that a referendum on a full agreement that would consolidate the end of the war could be held in Ukraine.

However, the main nuance is that it requires at least 60 days to organize and conduct, as well as a total ceasefire for this period.

What is important to understand is that the day before, the Central Election Commission resumed the work of the State Voter Register.

This happened for the first time during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
1400 days of full-scale war. Ukrainian soldiers report new successes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
1400 days of full-scale war. Ukrainian soldiers report new successes
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pope shames Putin after refusing Christmas truce
Pope saddened by Putin's cynical decision
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed the content of the peace plan for the first time
Zelenskyy revealed the content of the peace plan for the first time

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?